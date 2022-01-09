here is the weight of the Xbox versions

While Elden Ring gameplay leaks with a mini boss continue to circulate on the net, the Microsoft Store database updates the FromSoftware blockbuster soulslike card and leaks the weight of the Xbox One and Series X / S versions of the highly anticipated adventure. role-playing.

According to what emerged from the digital columns of the shop of the Redmond house, those who want to explore the Elden Ring Interregnum will not have to appeal to who knows which Norse superpower hard disk management: the installation process of the title, in fact, should require “only” 53.69 GB of disk space.

The data that emerged from the Microsoft Store slightly exceeds the size of Elden Ring on PS5 revealed by the data miner of the PS Store in recent weeks (44,472 GB): regardless of the platform of choice, the weight of the initial installation reported on the databases of Sony and Microsoft digital stores should also be added to the calculation of the additional GB required for the day one patch and the inevitable post-launch updates.

Waiting for further clarification in this regard, we leave you to our special on the mythology of the Interregnum of Elden Ring and we remind you that the new adventure of the authors of Dark Souls will be available from February 25 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.