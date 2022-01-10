Here is the Yamaha “125” electric scooter being tested. Faithful to the prototype, with some tweaks

Yamaha indicated 2022 as the year of his grand entrance into electric mobility. Do not do it with an unexpected electric motorcycle, but will start from the simplest segment of electric scooters. After a timid approach with a vehicle that is almost below the normal characteristics of mopeds, the first real vehicle will be E01, an electrical equivalent of the scooter 125.

We discover today that at the end of 2021 the Japanese press was able to test it in preview, and the first images have leaked. From the global view the scooter, even if hidden by the camouflaged livery, really appears very similar to the prototype seen months ago.

The design appears without substantial changes compared to the rendering that Yamaha had released, there are for the usual and inevitable simplifications necessary for a production model. The most obvious is the saddle, which now has a more typical support and it abandons the idea of ​​fabric upholstery along the entire central tunnel. In this case the change could be due to practical reasons of use rather than for a production issue.

It looks slightly different there too charging port on the front shield, a detail that indirectly reveals a technical choice by Yamaha: the battery will be fixed. The size of the accumulator should be around 4 kWh, and would have an important weight.

From a technical point of view, the Japanese company has revealed practically nothing, but the willingness to sell the scooter in all the main markets suggests that the engine will remain in the category up to 11 kW, just as required by European legislation. In similar cases the maximum speed is around 90 km / h, but confirmations are awaited. Yamaha also has to communicate a precise launch date, although it’s almost certain that it will happen by 2022.