Here is the Yamaha electric scooter with Gogoro battery exchange. The spot is cinematic

For some months it was known about the collaboration signed between Yamaha And Gogoro, with the Japanese house that would soon unveil one electric scooter with the battery exchange system of the Taiwanese giant. This product finally arrived, with the official launch of Yamaha EMF.

clear that the house of the Diapason has sought a break with the past from the point of view of design, choosing a vaguely futuristic and aeronautical style, to distinguish a product that ideologically wants to be more technological.

The complete specifications are still missing, but for now we know that the scooter is equipped with the optimal solution of the central electric motor, with chain transmission. The power of 7.6 kW, which can ensure acceleration from 0 to 50 km / h in 3.5 seconds. We do not yet know the maximum speed, but it is plausible that it is in the 90 km / h range.

As mentioned, EMF will be one of the first products to benefit from the technology of battery exchange owner of Gogoro, given in concession to a small circle of partners. For this same reason the pitch will take place in the first place a Taiwan, homeland of Gogoro, where now his exchange stations they are about to overtake the petrol stations in number, as we told you on our pages.

For the occasion, Yamaha also revealed a commercial, which we could almost define as “superhero”, and which emphasizes even more the character of the new electric scooter: