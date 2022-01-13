here is their value today, crazy

For about twenty years the Italian population has had to readjust their economic habits with the arrival of the euro, a currency used to date by 25 different countries and nations which constitutes the European currency par excellence.

The Italians in particular had greater initial difficulties also because they had to get used to unknown monetary “cuts”, used until the first half of the 20th century, ie the cents, which represent the lowest denomination of the single currency, such as 50 cents.

Cents of lire

Even the old Italian coinage, the lira, was minted in different centesimi issues, and the 50 cents issue is one of the oldest, since it dates back to before the unification of the country: the first Italian 50 cents issue was made in 1825 from the Kingdom of Sardinia.

The first sovereign of Italy, Vittorio Emanuele II as well as the last king of the Kingdom of Sardinia is depicted on several issues of 50 cents, the first of these dating back to the period immediately following the proclamation of the kingdom of Italy, in two versions, one with the coat of arms of the House of Savoy, as regards the coins made from 1861 to 1863 and the second without coat of arms from 1863 to 1867.

Find these 50 cents now: this is their current value, crazy

At first the profile of Vittorio Emanuele II is visible surrounded by his name and below the signature of the engraver Ferraris and the year of minting is visible, the reverse highlights the Savoy coat of arms, below the value C-50 and the letters to define the city of realization.

They are all very rare coins, but those that can enrich us are those of 1861 made in Turin, which have a T and a B included in a shield, which can be worth from 10 thousand up to almost 100 thousand euros if in perfect condition.

The example “without coat of arms”, but with the face value of 50 cents in its place, is worth much less, except for those of 1867, also minted in Turin, recognizable by the letters T. And BN which are worth between 350 and 4500 euros.



