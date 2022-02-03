here is Tony Stark’s last thought before he died that you may not have known. And he will break your heart

Among the most devastating moments of Avengers: Endgame there is definitely the sacrifice of Tony Starkwhich together with that of Black Widow easily placed itself among the most memorable and exciting sequences of allMarvel Cinematic Universe.

The most heartbreaking detail of that scene, however, was kept well hidden from the public eye and it is not certain that many have become aware of it, given the intentions carried out by the production in opposition to what, in the first place, had been thought by the screenwriters. .

In this case, it is the last thought that Iron Man he uttered in his head as he was on the verge of exhaling his last breath, and that he was well present in the script original. Apparently, despite the comforting words of Pepper and despite having saved the entire universe, dying Tony was mostly pervaded by his guilt and just thought: “I’m sorry“.

His fear was certainly that of not being committed enough, failing to save his comrades from the murderous fury of Thanos and not to abandon his wife and daughter, the very ones for whom he had initially refused to take part in the last mission of the Avengers.

In the cast of the cinecomic Marvel we have seen Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark / Iron Man), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers / Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Ronin / Hawkeye), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Danai Gurira (Okoye) e Josh Brolin (Thanos).

