here is trailer and date of the new sci-fi with Tom Hanks

After a long wait, we finally have some more details on Finch, post-apocalyptic sci-fi starring Tom Hanks which will soon be streaming on the platform Apple TV +.

Finch, what is it about?

Finch (Tom Hanks) is a robotics engineer among the few survivors of a solar cataclysm that turned the world into a wasteland. He has lived in an underground bunker for ten years and has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog Goodyear; worried about his fate, he made a robot (Landry Jones) to whom he will teach to watch over Goodyear when he is no longer able.

As the trio embarks on a dangerous journey in a desolate American West, Finch he strives to show his creation, which he calls himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to still be alive. Their journey is paved with challenges, but also of humor, since it is difficult for Finch to push Jeff and Goodyear to get along, at least as much as managing the dangers of this new world is for him.

This is the official synopsis from Finch, now highly anticipated title for this fall. We recall in fact, as reported by Deadline, which the film was announced a few years ago, in 2017, under the name of Bios. Produced by Amblin Entertainment, should have been distributed by Universal Pictures, destined for cinemas on October 2, 2020. As happened for numerous titles that are coming out exactly in this period, too Finch has undergone numerous postponements due to the COVID-19 health emergency, initially postponed to April 16, 2021, then to August 13, 2021.

What else do we know about the new film with Tom Hanks?

Now we finally have one official release date: November 5, 2021, this will be the day that Finch will land directly on Apple TV +. This will not be the first film with Tom Hanks to arrive on the platform, in fact already last year we saw the release of Greyhound: the invisible enemy, which, moreover, has received a Academy Award nomination for Best Sound, a statuette that was brought home by Sound of Metal. Who knows if this year too Finch will he manage to win a nomination for the coveted Academy Award?

Finch will be directed by director Miguel Sapochnik, best known for directing some of the most ambitious episodes of game of Thrones, including the acclaimed episode The Battle of the Bastards of the sixth season, thanks to which Sapochnick the first of the two was awarded Emmy won for the same series.

Loading... Advertisements

There film script will be instead of Craig Luck And Ivor Powell, for the first time working on a script. Craig Luck is on his debut as a screenwriter and also Ivor Powell he had never devoted himself to writing a screenplay before, although his name is already known to us: Powell is in fact a producer of other great sci-fi, among which we remember Alien And Blade Runner.

THE executive producers they will be the director Miguel Sapochnik, the screenwriter Luck, Robert Zemeckis (historical collaborator of Tom Hanks that we review behind some of the best known films with the actor, including Cast away And Forrest Gump), Andy Berman And Adam Merims.

In cast, next to Tom Hanks, we will see Caleb Landry Jones (which we have already met in Get Out) in the role of the robot, Samira Wiley (seen in The Handmaid’s Tale) And Skeet Ulrich (in Riverdale).

Soon we will see therefore Tom Hanks in Finch, but not only. The actor is in fact working on the film Pinocchio, just of Robert Zemeckis, and to the movie on Elvis Presley from Baz Luhrmann, in which the actor will play the manager of the musician.

We just have to wait for the November 5th to find out if Finch will be able to meet our expectations! In the meantime we leave you here the official trailer of the film, recently released by Apple TV +: