here is what anti-tamper technologies will use the game on PC – Nerd4.life

Techland has updated the Steam page of Dying Light 2 Stay Human, the action RPG coming February 4, 2022. Thanks to new information included in the update of the store, we can discover that the game uses Denuvo, the anti-tamper technology designed to prevent illegally downloading the game.

As indicated, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will use a new version of Denuvo: dsogaming explains that the executable file is only 2MB, but there is an additional DLL file of around 500MB. This is the first time something like this has been used for a Denuvo-protected game.

A zipline of the City of Dying Light 2

Recall that it purpose of an anti-tamper system like Denuvo is to protect the game for as long as possible. Eventually, the block will be lifted, but being able to protect the D1 is already an important achievement for developers and publishers, as most of the sales are concentrated in that period. Also remember that buying a game is the best way to support the developer and allow them to create other quality games.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human takes us to the City, the last great stronghold of human beings, who are fighting the virus. The game will offer a mix of parkour, hand-to-hand fights with weapons created by our character and a structured plot with choices that will change the ending and the destiny of the characters.

We recently got to see a gameplay video on PS4 and Xbox One, here is Dying Light 2 Stay Human on old-gen consoles.