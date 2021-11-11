Sleeping is one of the most important activities for our health. When we rest, we release the tension accumulated during the day and recharge the body to face the next day. Science itself has often studied the mechanisms of sleep and recently stated that dreaming is also good for the brain. Unfortunately, however, many of us cannot sleep well and suffer from an extremely widespread problem: insomnia. A frequent and potentially dangerous problem in the long run. Here is what could happen to our heart if we sleep little and there is no good news. A Norwegian study analyzed the correlation between sleep and heart functioning. Let’s see what the results of this important research are.

Scientists from the University of Trondheim studied the sleep of around 54,000 people of both genders and ages. A truly impressive research, if we think that the patients have been followed for more than 10 years.

From the analysis of the data, a fact emerged that should not be underestimated. That is, those who suffer from the typical symptoms of insomnia may be at much greater risk of heart failure than those who sleep well. And the increased risk appears to be directly proportional to the number of insomnia symptoms.

Insomnia seems, in fact, to produce a continuous change in heart rate with the consequence of increasing the probability of cardiovascular problems.

Among the “offending” symptoms are sleep apnea. And they too could be linked to increased heart risks.

What is heart failure and how to recognize it

Heart failure is the inability of the heart to pump the right amount of blood to all organs of the body. The causes of decompensation can be many. In addition to insomnia, there are heart damage (valve dysfunction and heart attacks), hypertension, diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

Recognizing heart failure is not very simple. In most cases, symptoms in the initial phase are absent or very mild such as breathlessness and fatigue after physical exertion. Only with the worsening of the pathology, the manifestations increase in frequency and intensity, and the lack of blood can lead to noticeable symptoms. Among the most common are dyspnea, confusion, memory problems and leg edema.

What to do if we are afraid of suffering from heart failure

If we have even one doubt that we are suffering from heart failure, we should immediately consult a doctor. It will be he who will show us the diagnostic path to take and any drug therapies.

In the meantime, let’s not become doctors and try to maintain correct lifestyle habits. As we have seen, among the causes of heart failure there are also hypertension and diabetes. We always take care of nutrition and physical fitness and avoid smoking. The health of our heart is at stake.

