Diet is important because it allows us to stay healthy and reduce the risk of contracting a large number of diseases. It is not possible to completely eliminate the possibility of getting sick, but you can still do good prevention.

Today we focus on diet, and in particular on how this can help against inflammation of the intestine and against gastroesophageal reflux. We will see how to adjust our diet according to the specialists to get better. So here’s what to eat and what to remove from your diet

Two very important nutrients that could be good for us

The Humanitas Foundation gives us important information regarding the diet, which offers an in-depth study related to the foods to be preferred and to be avoided in order to reduce the risk of gastric and intestinal problems. The foundation says drugs can help, but nutrition can help too. Experts indicate that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, and low in fat and carbohydrates, could help to have a less inflammatory intestinal flora.

They specifically specify that fiber and polyphenols are among the recommended nutrients. They would reduce inflammation and also have an antioxidant effect. Therefore, foods that contain these nutrients should be preferred. In particular, red fruits, vegetables and spices such as turmeric are mentioned. Green light also to whole grains such as barley and spelled.

Experts also recommend using extra virgin olive oil, whose monounsaturated fats are supposed to fight inflammation.

Here is what to eat and what to remove from the diet to protect the body from intestinal inflammation and reflux

Among the foods to avoid we find instead trans fatty acids, which would increase the level of LDL cholesterol in the blood, the so-called bad cholesterol. These types of fats are formed during the treatments carried out on industrial products, therefore they would be contained in some packaged sweets, in industrial snacks and also in the cubes for making broth.

Solanaceae should also be avoided, including aubergines and tomatoes, as well as potatoes with peel. Arachidonic acid may also increase inflammation. It is found in meat, fish and eggs. It is also found in dried fruit, so according to the Humanitas foundation these foods are healthy, but it is better not to overdo it to avoid excessive consumption of arachidonic acid.

