By now everyone knows that to live well and for a long time we must follow a healthy and balanced diet and play sports.

Unfortunately, not all of us are able to do it, partly because we are busy with a hectic life, which leaves little time to take care of our body and sometimes pushes us to give up balanced and nutritious meals.

The food we are talking about is among the most loved in the world. No one would expect it to be a very versatile salami in the kitchen and ideal to accompany drinks, wines and any aperitif. It has a very intense taste and is obtained from pork legs treated with spices, salt, pepper. They are then marinated in spices and then smoked, which gives the Alto Adige speck its particular flavor. It is then left to mature for up to 22 weeks.

Here is what to eat before playing sports to reduce tiredness, fatigue and that is good for the heart and brain

This food, if eaten in the right quantity, brings significant benefits to those who practice sports.

In fact, it is rich in noble proteins and branched chain amino acids, which are important for muscle recovery after a workout.

The presence of B vitamins benefits the heart and brain by reducing fatigue and tiredness.

It contains many mineral salts such as iron and zinc, which are important for the well-being of the skin and the functioning of the immune system. Contains phosphorus necessary for bones and teeth.

Not everyone knows that, in recent years, the amount of added salt and fat has been reduced in this food. As a result, speck is both more digestible and more suitable for a snack before working out.

Fat intake has decreased by about 8% compared to 25 years ago. In fact, today the amount of unsaturated fat greatly exceeds that of saturated fat.