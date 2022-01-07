Blood pressure is one of the fundamental values ​​for understanding the degree of well-being of our body.

Therefore, when it comes to heart and vessel health, pressure is a value to consider.

The limits of normal blood pressure are within a range of 140 mmHg for the maximum and 90 mmHg for the minimum. Values ​​such as 180 mmHg for the maximum and 110 mmHg for the minimum indicate high blood pressure. High blood pressure poses a danger not only to blood vessels and the heart but also to internal organs.

It is important to bring your high blood pressure back to the right values ​​to avoid permanent damage such as strokes and heart attacks.

Here is what we could do in case of high blood pressure and ballerina to improve the values ​​and prevent heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases

High blood pressure can manifest itself in two different ways: either in the case of pressure peaks, and in this case the causes are related to stress, or as a result of nutrition and strong emotions. Again hypertension could be a lifelong value in which case the causes could be related to genetics.

While in the first case small precautions can make the difference in the second case it is essential to consult a doctor.

Tricks to feel good

To lower the sporadically high pressure and in a range of values ​​that are not excessively high, it is possible to resort to some tricks.

First of all, reduce the state of agitation. To do this, you can use breathing techniques. Ideal to practice techniques such as yoga and meditation.

Furthermore, to intervene in both cases it is necessary to change some of our habits.

Starting with nutrition, where it will be preferable to avoid junk food and highly salty foods as much as possible. Prefer the consumption of plant foods and whole grains. In addition, here are 5 foods rich in omega 3 to eat on a diet, ideal for reducing cholesterol and high triglycerides and with which we could prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Absolutely avoid smoking and alcohol which increase the state of anxiety, as well as being extremely harmful substances for the body.

To get to sport, practicing it consistently will benefit health, even that of the heart. Sport promotes vasodilation by improving circulation.

Furthermore, in these cases it will always be essential to contact your doctor. In fact, in many cases drug therapy will be necessary.

So here is what we could do in case of high blood pressure and ballerina to improve the values ​​and prevent heart attacks and cardiovascular diseases.

