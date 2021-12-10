here is what will happen on December 14th

Toyota will also have its “Battery day”. The Japanese company, in fact, for December 14 organized the streaming conference entitled “Media Briefing on Battery EV Strategies“.

If on the one hand the Toyota leaders have often reiterated the concept of not wanting to go all-in on electricity to marry the energy transition, on the other hand they have also argued on several occasions that with a view to achieving climate neutrality, among others technologies that will be adopted, there will also be that of battery-powered vehicles.

The floor to the president

Hence, the conference to be held next Tuesday at 3:00 pm Japan time (it will be 7:00 am with us) will probably take stock of this part of Toyota’s ecological transition. The president will also be speaking, among others Akio Toyoda in person. His speech is particularly awaited given the past releases on electric cars which, to summarize the thought of the number one of the House, would be “overrated”.

Toyoda’s positions on battery-powered cars have often raised doubts about the real willingness of the Japanese manufacturer to move decisively in this direction. Beyond the “political” messages, however, alongside the commitment to hydrogen (from the Mirai to the Corolla and GR Yaris prototypes), Toyota is also moving towards battery electric with the new family of full electric bZ, which has debuted on the market with the bZ4X. And not only that, because there is already talk of low cost with Chinese partners.

On the occasion of the conference, the latest developments of the House in terms of batteries will be unveiled, perhaps even in solid state, and more details could be provided on the E3 platform that the House has recently announced to give life to a new generation of electrified cars for European markets.

How to follow the event

The conference will be broadcast on both Toyota’s international press site and the company’s official YouTube channel (at this link). The event will be held in Japanese but with English dubbing.