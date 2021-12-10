Business

here is what will happen on December 14th

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

Toyota will also have its “Battery day”. The Japanese company, in fact, for December 14 organized the streaming conference entitled “Media Briefing on Battery EV Strategies“.

If on the one hand the Toyota leaders have often reiterated the concept of not wanting to go all-in on electricity to marry the energy transition, on the other hand they have also argued on several occasions that with a view to achieving climate neutrality, among others technologies that will be adopted, there will also be that of battery-powered vehicles.

The floor to the president

Hence, the conference to be held next Tuesday at 3:00 pm Japan time (it will be 7:00 am with us) will probably take stock of this part of Toyota’s ecological transition. The president will also be speaking, among others Akio Toyoda in person. His speech is particularly awaited given the past releases on electric cars which, to summarize the thought of the number one of the House, would be “overrated”.

Toyota BZ4x

Toyoda’s positions on battery-powered cars have often raised doubts about the real willingness of the Japanese manufacturer to move decisively in this direction. Beyond the “political” messages, however, alongside the commitment to hydrogen (from the Mirai to the Corolla and GR Yaris prototypes), Toyota is also moving towards battery electric with the new family of full electric bZ, which has debuted on the market with the bZ4X. And not only that, because there is already talk of low cost with Chinese partners.

On the occasion of the conference, the latest developments of the House in terms of batteries will be unveiled, perhaps even in solid state, and more details could be provided on the E3 platform that the House has recently announced to give life to a new generation of electrified cars for European markets.

How to follow the event

The conference will be broadcast on both Toyota’s international press site and the company’s official YouTube channel (at this link). The event will be held in Japanese but with English dubbing.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman10 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Digital euro will be legal currency | Fabio Panetta explains how it will work

4 weeks ago

Electric cars, Stellantis signs an agreement with Vulcan for the supply of carbon-free lithium

2 weeks ago

Vaccine, the call for those who made Johnson & Johnson arrives. The second dose to be avoided absolutely – Time

November 1, 2021

Volkswagen CEO responds to mistrust: a long letter explaining why Tesla is the reference

November 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button