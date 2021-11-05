here is what will happen to the record-breaking tuber – Libero Quotidiano

World

World

here is what will happen to the record-breaking tuber

Do you see it? Well, they renamed it Doug. And it comes to a potato that weighs the beauty of 8 kilograms, so much so that it is carried around on board a special wheelbarrow for local fairs and festivals. The giant tuber was found in their home garden by a married couple from New Zealand, who are now trying to benefit from it.

Colin and Donna Craig-Brown were working in the grounds of their home when they bumped into what looked like a huge rock with the rake. But no, it was this huge potato. I am now awaiting certification of the World Guinness as the largest potato in the world, a record currently held by a specimen of 5 kilograms. In short, a broken record. To prevent the tuber from moldy during the wait, the couple carefully cleaned the potato to put it in a refrigerator.

As mentioned, proud of their discovery, Colin and Donna take the potato out of the fridge only to carry it around for festivals and markets on a special trolley they have built just to transport it. And again, Colin – fond of spirits – has made it known that just after the record is approved he will use the huge potato for a vodka obtained from the tuber.

