here is where and all the info

The pub entirely dedicated to Harry Potter opens: in this article we reveal where it is and all the other info

It is one of the most loved sagas by cinephiles and now there is also a pub dedicated entirely to it. A great idea had by the owners of this place. Do you want to know where is this wonderful place dedicated to the famous saga? So keep reading the article and we will give you all the information you need.

READ ALSO: Harry Potter, 10 curiosities about the film: the fourth is really funny

Harry Potter pub opens: where it is

Harry Potter is one of the most popular film sagas of the last decade. The colossal fantasy is based on the literary saga of the same name by JK Rowling. The eight feature films, from “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”, all came out during the first decade of the twenty-first century.

It is the highest-grossing film series of all time, approximately $ 7.7 billion. The main actors are Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint ed Emma Watson, who respectively play Harry Potter, Ron Wesley and Hermione Granger. Later, Warner Bros, the manufacturer of the saga, also produced “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them“, Also written by JK Rowling and set seventy years before Harry Potter.

READ ALSO: Harry Potter, the character can not continue filming: huge tragedy, died in a fight

A pub entirely dedicated to the film saga will open soon. It will be called “Lumos pub” and will certainly be an attraction to visit for all the “Potterheads”, or fans of the film series.

The pub will open in Herculaneum, in the province of Naples. In reality, the opening was scheduled for September 2021, but – as they know through the official social page – it has been postponed due to bureaucratic problems. Soon, however, the “Potterheads” will be able to visit this splendid attraction on the slopes of Vesuvius.

READ ALSO: Mourning for “Harry Potter”: he passed away at the age of 90

The will of the managers is to recreate, both externally and internally, the rooms of the Hogwarts castle and above all of the Great Hall, the one in which Harry Potter and his friends ate their meals or attended the solemn announcements of the headmaster Albus Dumbledore. The new pub will take the name of the spell used to illuminate the wands of wizards. Meanwhile, the wait grows: fans of the film saga can’t wait to enter this surely enchanted place.