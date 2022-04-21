Health

here is where it will still be mandatory – Corriere.it

From May 1, no Covid-19 green certification for restaurants, cinemas and stadiums. The rules for sanitary facilities and residences for the elderly

Another week and then there will be no more need to show the green pass. From May 1st, the green certification remains to demonstrate vaccination or recovery but it will not be necessary to enter workplaces and public places. The only exception is the health professions and workers in hospitals and RSAs for whom the suspension from work remains for those who do not get vaccinated, until December 31st.

According to the new rules, the elimination of the green pass concerns:

– access to the workplace
– bars and restaurants also indoors
– canteens and continuous catering
– spectator access to indoor shows (cinemas, theaters)
– sport events
– University students
– spas
– indoor sports activities and changing rooms
– conferences and congresses

– training courses
– indoor cultural, social and recreational centers
– public competitions
– gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos
– face-to-face visual interviews with inmates in prisons
– indoor parties and discos
– means of transport

However, the vaccination obligation with suspension from work remains until 31 December 2022 for:

practitioners of the health professions
– workers in hospitals and RSAs
– visitors to RSA, hospice and hospital wards

April 20, 2022 (change April 20, 2022 | 17:36)

