here is where to shop for your shoes worn in Paris

Jennifer Lopez: why are her shoes talking?

Since the end of July, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a perfect honeymoon. And not just anywhere! To put the small dishes in the big ones, the couple decided to put down their suitcases in the city of love par excellence: Paris. During her many public appearances, the 53-year-old singer and actress rarely failed to make people talk about her style side. Flowing powdered blouse, maxi low-cut dress…even going so far as to dare to wear ultra controversial shoes in the heart of the fashion capital.

Sand beige



Leather ballerina Caprice €50.11

I buy



Nude



D CHLOO MID heeled ballerinas Geox €49.95

I buy



Cream



Leather ballerinas La Redoute Collections €59.99

I buy



JLo shoe trend: where to shop for controversial shoes?

The shoes of discord? Of the ballet flats. It’s hard to believe that the woman behind the creation of Google Images was tempted by this type of shoe, but it’s the truth. No need to put your spleen in court bouillon: the result was simply stunning! In detail, Jennifer Lopez wore a pair of chic nude ballet flats, with a pretty light blue dress perfect to face the rising temperatures in Paris. Let those who want to get the same model be reassured: we have chewed up the work for you. To be completely honest, it’s not the most complicated model to find as it is timeless.

Natural



Logo ballerinas Sfera €8.49

I buy



Camel



Diako patent leather ballet flats Jonak 105 euros

I buy



Old pink



SUTIRA ballerinas Georgia Rose 63 euros

I buy



JLo ballet flats: what to wear them with?

As the actress demonstrates so well through her lesson in style, these simple but effective ballet flats go wonderfully with a dress in a bright color. Royal blue, red, sunflower… it’s up to you to find the palette that will boost the simplicity of your shoes. Very classic, JLo’s powdered ballet flats can also be worn with a suit. A perfect look, therefore, for the office in summer. Also consider pairing them with a straight cut jeans and a nice white or black tank top, for a total casual look that’s easy to live with. If the ballerina tends to pack the silhouette (hence, among other things, its reputation as a controversial shoe), it automatically lengthens the waist with straight pants, the only cut that marries all morphologies.

Flesh



Nude ballerinas Next 23 euros

I buy



Egg shell



SYDNEY Ballerinas Georgia Rose 79 euros

I buy



Sand



Chain ballerinas Sfera €19.99

I buy



“All the products featured in this article have been selected by our editors. When you purchase through our sales links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The prices indicated and the stocks can be brought to vary between the moment when the article is published and your reading of the page. »

Also read: