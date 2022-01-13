The choice of a pet is not a trivial matter. We must identify the right animal for all members of the family and be sure that we can guarantee a happy and peaceful existence. Each dog breed, for example, has behavioral characteristics that must be learned to know how to evaluate.

So here’s which dog breed to choose if we want a small but super smart, short-haired one that’s perfect for the whole family. It is, in fact, a small and very playful dog. Able to stand guard, but also to have fun and show all his incredible strength.

A real concentrate of energies perfect for training

We refer, of course, to the Jack Russel Terrier, a small dog, but with truly incredible qualities. Courage, strength and a good dose of energy are just some of its amazing qualities. Not only that, because this dog breed is very happy to be trained, simply because the Jack Russel Terrier was born precisely for this.

The agility and flexibility of this breed is the result of its dazzling physical shape, combined with a hair that is not too long and perfectly waterproof. The good news is that he’ll make a great companion dog too, as long as you know some interesting things about him.

Here is which dog breed to choose if we want one that is small in size but super intelligent and short-haired

The Jack Russel Terrier became famous, in particular, after the broadcast of the well-known film “The Mask”. The canine co-star belonged to this very breed and he too was not afraid of anything. His temperament is the envy of any human master, his speed and tenacity even more.

Anyone who thinks they can adopt one of these trusty puppies and leave it for hours to get bored in the apartment, however, is wrong. Dogs belonging to this breed love to play and show their master all their skills to receive appreciation.

He will love every member of the family madly, but no one should forget to grant him at least one or two daily outdoor walks. Continuous physical and mental stimulation are indispensable for the animal, as well as all the affection of the people around it.

Deepening

We must not ignore these positions that dogs take to communicate something to the owner.