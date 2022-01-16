Here is which legume to eat together with chickpeas for a very creamy traction pasta and it is not about beans and lentils

Legumes are a very versatile food in the kitchen and their flavor really improves a large number of dishes. Between chickpeas, beans or lentils, the choice is very wide and our taste should be our guide. But the following recipe shows that you don’t necessarily have to choose for one or the other.

Here is which legume to eat together with chickpeas for a very creamy pasta of traction and it is not about beans and lentils, as many might think. It will take very little time to cook a truly exceptional and full of flavor pasta.

The necessary for the preparation of this recipe (doses for 4 people)

350 grams of pasta of the preferred format (preferably mixed);

140 grams of precooked chickpeas;

220 grams of peas;

2 ounces of smoked bacon;

a liter of vegetable broth;

a garlic;

onion to taste;

olive oil to taste;

4 tablespoons of grated cheese;

a cup of white wine;

hot pepper to taste (optional);

Salt to taste

These are peas, whose sweetness and creaminess will perfectly match the taste of chickpeas. To prepare the recipe, you will start by frying garlic and onion with a little oil in a very large pan. As soon as both are golden, remove the garlic and add the peas and chickpeas. Salt to taste and add a few ladles of previously prepared vegetable broth.

The broth will help the legumes cook to perfection, but it will also come in handy for cooking pasta. In this phase, about 15 minutes of cooking will be enough.

In a separate pan, brown the diced bacon, without adding any more oil. After about 3 minutes of cooking, deglaze the pancetta with a white wine and let it evaporate.

The last important steps

At this point, take part of the chickpeas and peas and pour them into the glass of the hand blender, to obtain a delicious green sauce. To make everything easier, add a ladle of broth to the legumes to be blended.

To the remaining chickpeas and peas add 4 or 5 ladles of broth, in order to have enough water to cook the pasta directly in the pan. Then, add the pasta to the chickpeas and beans and cook in the broth. As soon as the broth is completely dry and, in any case one minute from the end of cooking the pasta, add the cream of legumes.

Turn off the heat and add grated cheese, chilli and crispy bacon.

