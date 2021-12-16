Here is which Xiaomi devices will receive MIUI 13 stable

This year the new version of the MIUI interface will arrive late and to make up for time this time Xiaomi will release both the beta version and the stable version of MIUI 13. Some devices will receive a beta version, while others will receive a stable version.

Here are which Xiaomi devices will receive MIUI 13 stable on December 28th

MIUI 13 stable will be released on December 28 for these smartphones:

Colleagues from Xiaomiui also suggested that Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10S, Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Gaming Edition and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G can get a stable build.

Of course we are talking about the Chinese version of MIUI 13, since the global release should take place later.

These Xiaomi devices could receive MIUI 13 beta

MIUI 13 beta could arrive on the following devices of the company:

Xiaomi Mi Mix FOLD

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Ultra / Mi 10S / Mi 10 Pro / Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi CC 9 Pro / Mi Note 10, Xiaomi Pad 5 / Pad 5 Pro 5G / Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11i / Mi 11X / Mi 11X Pro

Redmi K40 / POCO F3

Redmi K40 Gaming / POCO F3 GT

Redmi K30 Pro / Poco F2 Pro

Redmi K30 S Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Redmi K30 / K30 Ultra / K30i 5G

LITTLE X2

Redmi Note 11 5G / Redmi Note 11T

Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro +

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G / POCO X3 GT

Redmi Note 10 5G / Redmi Note 10T / Poco M3 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G / Mi 10i / Mi 10T Lite

Redmi Note 9 5G / Redmi Note 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9 4G / Redmi 9Power / Redmi 9T

Redmi 10 X 5G

Redmi 10X Pro

In the meantime, you can take a look at some functions of the MIUI 13 in the first leaked videos.

