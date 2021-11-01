here is who (and how) gets out of the van, fired in the trunk – Libero Quotidiano





Oops, what an embarrassment. A video he made in a few hours more than 11 million views, which went viral on social media all over the world. Everything comes from Florida, in the United States. Images that date back to July 2019 but were only posted on Tik Tok a week ago.





So, in the video, you see an Amazon truck. And at some point here comes out the back door a beautiful girl wearing a skimpy black dress with a stunning neckline. In short, not exactly the outfit of the couriers of the colossus of Jeff Bezos. In short, the young woman descends semi-naked from the delivery truck, picked up directly from the back of the courier’s van.

A suspicious exchange to say the least. So suspicious that it cost the driver the sack: already, inside that van, quite clearly, something else has happened.

Curious how the girl, in flip-flops, after getting out of the van goes on her way while talking quietly on the phone. Many ironies aroused by the video. The joke that is the most popular? “The package will be delivered in nine months, thank you.” And who has ears to hear, understand …





The case went public, but the names of the protagonists were not revealed. Fox News, however, he made it known that the driver, as mentioned, was fired because his behavior did not respect “the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers. Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter the delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon’s policy and the driver no longer delivers packages to customers, “the giant said.



