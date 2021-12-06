here is who can benefit from the discount

Maxi-amendment in Maneuver to incentivize discounts on bills. But the specter of system burdens returns. All the news in sight.

The rise in bills, by itself, may not even be so insurmountable for Italians. The problem is that the rise in electricity and gas prices followed an extremely difficult financial period for all households. The soaring costs have therefore come down like a blow to the pockets of taxpayers, because they are connected to the tax period and to work still in the recovery phase after the serious emergency last year. The maxi-amendment to the Maneuver will make around 3 billion euros available to be able to contain the blow. However, the feeling is that it took at least twice as much to really stop the bleeding of money.

The average extra expenditure, according to the Energy Authority, will be around 40 billion. Thanks to the greater use of both electricity and gas during the winter period. It follows that, for Codacons, Italian families will spend around 500 euros more per year on bills. According to Assoutenti, the count would be even worse: 1,300 euros, taking into account the increases in retail prices. A blow that was not really felt the need, considering that the collection activity has also restarted jointly.

Bills, there is a discount but (perhaps) not for everyone: this is how it works

It is clear that the Bonus bills, by itself, cannot be able to plug all the holes. The discount, however, will still concern 3 million families, who will be able to benefit from it in the face of a not particularly high Isee: 8,265 euros. A ceiling of 20 thousand euros is envisaged but only for those families with four dependent children or more. If you do not fall into these categories, it will also be fine to receive the Income or the Citizenship Pension. Between electricity and gas, at the moment, the cost to the state is estimated at around 2 billion euros. The numbers give the overall picture quite clearly: 125 euros a year discount, on average, for two-person families. For those with one or two children, it will go to 148 euros, which will rise to 173 for families with four or more children.

However, there is the possibility that the Isee threshold rises further, bringing incomes up to at least 10 thousand euros as a ceiling in order to benefit from the discount on bills. However, there remains the concrete possibility that system charges will also return, that is 20% on the electricity bill and another 4.3% on gas. A load that was not expected at this time, given that 2 billion had been used in October alone to reset them. Without them, the savings would be at least € 28 in the quarter. This could convince people to opt for an extension of the cut, at least by another quarter. Further back the option of the VAT cut, considered too expensive to implement it now.