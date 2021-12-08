here is who can draw in the draw

TheInter to snatch the first place of group D from Real Madrid and so, on Monday 13 December in Nyon, he will present himself in the draws (at 12 noon) for the round of 16 in second band. The urn for the Nerazzurri will have to be benevolent so as not to assign a super big from the first band in the knockout match, to be played between February (first leg) and March (return). The Uefa regulation provides for the subdivision between seeded teams (the first of each group) and non-seeded teams (all the second ones), therefore a seeded team will be drawn for Inter. We remind you that nNo one can face a team from his own group or from the same federation (for Inter they are therefore excluding Real Madrid and Juve).