here is who can not pay it. The requirements

The Rai 2022 fee must be paid by almost all Italian citizens: in fact, if you have one of these requirements, you are exempt from paying

There are millions of Italians who have to pay the RAI license every year. But there are some people who are exempt from payment and, in special cases, the taxpayer can avoid being charged on the electricity bill.

The exemption of the Rai license fee is due to some taxpayers who, through a substitutive declaration pursuant to Presidential Decree no. 455/2000 can avoid the charge of the fee in the electricity bill or communicate that they are entitled to exemption from the payment of the fee.

So let’s see who is entitled to the exemption from the RAI 2022 fee.

RAI fee 2022, here is who does not have to pay it

It is the site ofRevenue Agency to disclose that taxpayers holding an electric utility for residential domestic use can declare that in none of the houses where the electric utility in their name is activated has a television. In this case, a substitutive declaration is presented with a specific model of annual validity.

The self-declaration form must be submitted directly by the taxpayer or by the heir through the web application on website of the Revenue Agency, using your Fisconline or Entratel credentials, or through authorized intermediaries.

Also i citizens over 75 with a annual income own and spouse not exceeding in aggregate a 8,000 euros and without cohabitants with their own income. Citizens over 75 who have paid the TV license can request the reimbursement by means of a specific model.

Finally, the following are exempted from paying the TV license fee, as a result of international conventions: diplomatic agents; the consular officers or employees; the officials of international organizations; the military of non-Italian citizenship or non-Italian civilian personnel of non-Italian citizenship belonging to the NATO forces stationed in Italy.

In all cases, the exemption model must be presented from February 1st to June 30th and exempts from the payment obligation for the second semester of the same year. If presented from 1 July to 31 January of the following year, it exempts from the obligation to pay for the entire following year.