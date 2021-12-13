here is who from 1 January is considered tax evader – Libero Quotidiano





In a few days, January 1st 2022, the revolution for the current account and post office book will be triggered. All for a new series of limits to be respected, which will concern payments and withdrawals on the two deposit instruments.





All because from January 1st the roof of the contact will be lowered further, as we have explained to you several times: the maximum will come lowered to 999.99 euros compared to the previous 1,999.99. In short, from 2022 it will no longer be possible to transfer an amount exceeding a thousand euros using cash. In the event that a payment has to be made for an amount higher than the limit set for the use of cash, in order not to run into fines or investigations, only traceable instruments can be used (credit cards, debit cards, checks, bank transfers).





As for withdrawals and payments from current accounts and postal books, however, it will be possible to continue to move an amount higher than the new threshold. In fact, there are no limits regarding withdrawals and deposits. But be careful: in the face of withdrawals exceeding a thousand euros, the bank may ask you for explanations and explanations. In short, the taxpayer must always be able to explain the origin of the money: otherwise, the Revenue Agency could consider you a tax evader, with all the consequences of the case.