here is who is 440 euros more – Libero Quotidiano





In Budget Law 2022 a reform proposal has been included that could improve payroll for public and private employees. Mario Draghi he has repeatedly stated that this is the time to give and not to take: will it really be like this? We are now in the final squeeze and we will soon find out if the promise of the Prime Minister has been kept in the field of taxes.



According to what was reported by the Newspaper, the Council of Ministers is working on possible solutions in favor especially of the middle class, which is the one most affected by the tax burden. One of the hypotheses under consideration is the lowering of the personal income tax rate, which would drop from 38 to 36 percent. To intervene in this way, the government chaired by Draghi would have a “treasury” of 8 billion euros, which would then be used to carry out the tax reform.





The reform proposal envisaged in the Budget Law could mean important benefits to employees with an annual income of 28 thousand euros. No tax advantage would be provided for those who earn less than that, while the closer they get to 55 thousand euros, the greater the savings on taxes may be, up to a maximum of 440 euros.



