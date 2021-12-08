here is who is almost 30% more on their paycheck – Libero Quotidiano





2020 was also a black year for the thirteenth. After the collapse of last year, however, the trend is about to reverse: this year the amount of the additional month should reach 43.7 billion euros, over 360 million more than last December. According to the estimate of Confesercenti, based on a survey carried out by Swg, thanks to the growth of the thirteenth there will be a boost of 21 billion for purchases during the holidays.





But who will receive the thirteenth? About 35 million Italians between pensioners and employees, for an average amount of just over 1,200 euros net. Again according to the Confesercenti-Swg estimate, most of the thirteenth will be spent on consumption, for which Italians will move about 15.7 billion, over 3.3 billion more than last year. This is the + 27.4%, which is described as a real boom. In addition to the money spent on consumption, growth is also expected savings: last year they were 11.5 billion, this year they should amount to one billion more.





“An increase due primarily to the resumption of work after the stop imposed by the pandemic and the consequent reduction in debt – commented Confesercenti – a sign that bodes well, even if there are elements of concern. The growth in savings is linked to a persistent state of uncertainty, in turn due to the prolongation of the health emergency “.



