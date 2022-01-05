here is who is entitled to exemption, but watch out for scams

The car tax is due for the simple possession of the car, regardless of its use. But be careful, there are those who can postpone the payment of the tax: here is who can benefit from this important advantage.

The car tax has long been one of the taxes most hated by motoristsdue for the simple possession of the car. This is precisely the main difference from theinsurancewhich can be modulated according to needs; in this case, in fact, policies linked to the number of kilometers traveled or temporary are available. There pandemic however, the restrictive measures introduced to stem it have paradoxically benefited motorists. Revision and license renewal have in fact undergone an extension, a situation that also affects this tax.

It is therefore good to be aware of the situation so as not to run into unpleasant situations. The stamp is in fact regionalwith the only exception of Friuli Venezia Giulia and Sardinia (the Revenue Agency takes care of it here). Depending on your area of ​​residence, the situation can therefore be different.

Car tax: not everyone has to pay but beware of scams

The management of the car tax in most of our Peninsula is carried out by Regions. Precisely for this reason it is good to consult the information on the website of your own area of ​​residence to check whether any decisions are made in this regard. In many cases, in fact, it was decided to grant to citizens extensions, discounts or exemptionsthe. Visiting the site can also be useful to understand if there have been any changes to the amount due or regarding the expiration.

Useful information about it can also come fromAci. Anyone who is afraid of making a mistake can personally go to the nearest office.

Even in this case, however, the risk of scam may be around the corner and this is why motorists are required to pay attention to avoid encountering unpleasant surprises. The biggest problems can be those who have decided to buy a second hand vehicle and has recently performed the change of ownership. Sometimes we tend to take it for granted that the old owner has paid the amount so as not to leave the successor to the task, but this is not necessarily the case. Precisely for this reason it is advisable to check the situation on the Aci website (www.aci.it) or at an agency in charge.