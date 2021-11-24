Here is who is entitled to the gas bonus of up to 245 euros to avoid paying dizzying bills

The legislator has provided for social bonuses for the benefit of economically disadvantaged families. In essence, it is a discount on the invoice that arrives automatically to those entitled to it.

We have already seen how to check if the electricity and gas bonus has been deducted from the bill. Today we will go further to understand who can benefit from the discount on gas users. In other words, here is who is entitled to the gas bonus of up to 245 euros and avoid paying dizzying bills.

First of all, what is the Gas Bonus?

As anticipated, the discount arrives directly on the gas bill of large families and / or in need. The measure was introduced by the legislator and is managed by ARERA, the Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, in collaboration with the Municipalities.

Therefore, no application must be submitted for its recognition. From this year it is sufficient for the family or citizen to present the DSU (Single Substitute Declaration) for ISEE purposes, useful for requesting a social service. In this case, the declaration will be necessary to obtain the reduction on expenses related to the use of domestic gas.

If the family unit falls within one of the 3 conditions of economic hardship indicated below, INPS sends its data to the Integrated Information System (SII). The latter will cross-reference the data received with those relating to the supply of utilities (electricity, gas, water) and will automatically attribute the Bonus in the form of a discount.

The 3 conditions of economic hardship underlying the Bonus

Here are the parameters to request the discount on the bill:

One of the members of the ISEE household must be the holder of an active contract for the supply of gas (or electricity or water) for domestic use. Or take advantage of an active condominium gas and / or water supply.

Each family unit is entitled to only one Bonus per type of supply (electricity, gas, water) per year of competence.

Here is who is entitled to the gas bonus of up to 245 euros and avoid paying dizzying bills

Let’s see at this point how much the gas bonus is worth. The amounts are differentiated with respect to the category of use associated with the supply of gas, the climatic zone, the number of members of the personal data family. The value of the Bonus is updated annually by ARERA by the end of the previous year.

For domestic hot water and / or cooking plus heating, and families up to 4 components, we have:

67 euros for climate zone A / B;

83 euros for climate zone C;

109 euros for climate zone D;

136 euros for climate zone E;

170 euros for the climate zone F.

On the other hand, in the case of domestic hot water and / or use of cooking plus heating, and households over 4 members, the amounts go to:

93 euros for the climate zone A / B;

121 euros for climate zone C;

157 euros for climate zone D;

192 euros for climate zone E;

245 euros for the climate zone F.

Finally, we remind you that the Government has added an increase to the bonuses of the last quarter of 2021, due to the strong increases underway on raw materials.

