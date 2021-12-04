here is who is entitled to the total exemption

Good news for many drivers who can benefit from the car tax exemption. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Food, clothes, free time, various children’s activities and so on and so forth. There are so many things you have to deal with on time and which lead, in most cases, to pay out money. If we then add the negative impact of Covid on the economy, the situation inevitably worsens, with more and more families struggling with a financial crisis. In fact, there are several costs which affect the budget of each family.

These also include those forcar. A clear example of this is insurance, petrol, maintenance costs and the car tax. Just dwelling on the automobile tax It is good to know that there are many motorists who can benefit from the relative exemption. How is it possible? So let’s go into the details to see everything there is to know about it and above all who is entitled to it.

Car tax, attention: there are those who have the right to exemption

Among the taxes most hated by motorists, the car tax it inevitably ends up having a negative impact on the budget of many Italian families. Precisely for this reason, in order to meet the needs of the categories most affected by the economic crisis caused by Covid, several reductions and exemptions.

But not only that, many have been able to benefit from cancellation of tax bills up to 5 thousand euros, with reference to the period from 2000 to 2010. Also with regard to the car tax, it is also good to know that, unlike what one might think, it does not always have to be paid by everyone. In some cases, in fact, as already mentioned, it is possible to benefit from exemptions, which allows many to avoid paying car tax.

Car tax, good news on the way for those with an electric car

Precisely in this context, we recall that on 20 May 2019 a sentence was issued by the Constitutional Court, on the basis of which it was entrusted to the Regions the discretion on the matter, provided that the limit imposed by state regulations is respected. This means that each Region has autonomy as regards the determination of the car tax.

It should not be surprising, therefore, that some benefits available in one region may not be guaranteed in another. Precisely for this reason, we always invite you to consult the website of the region where you reside, so that you can know whether or not you are entitled to exemptions.

But not only that, the car tax exemption can also be linked to type of car in our possession. Who buys a car electricfor example, he can take advantage of the advantage of not paying the car tax for five years.

But not only that, once this period of time has elapsed, the tax to be paid will be much lower than that which must instead be paid by those who have a vehicle running on petrol, diesel or gas. As regards the hybrid carsmoreover, the exemption can vary between three and five years according to what is established by one’s own Region of competence.

Speaking of the autonomy of the Regions, for example the Piedmont has decided to grant exemption from car tax to Euro 6 or higher cars, as well as electric, methane gas, liquefied petroleum gas or construction LPG cars.

In Lombardyon the other hand, you are entitled to an indefinite-term car tax exemption if you buy an electric or hydrogen car. But not only that, those who demolish polluting vehicles have the right to take advantage of an incentive equal to 90 euros. Furthermore, if you replace the polluting car with a Euro 5 and 6 petrol, hybrid or dual-fuel car, the road tax is free for three years.

Disabled people and vintage cars, here are those who are entitled to exemption from the car tax

In addition to the cases just mentioned, you should know that there are also other situations in which you are entitled to exemption from paying the car tax. Who owns a carepoch, that is with more than thirty years, does not have to pay the car tax. In this case, in fact, only the road tax has to be paid, the amount of which varies from 25.82 to 31.24 euros.

The same goes for mopeds. In the event that, on the other hand, it is a vehicle that has between twenty and twenty-nine years of life, it is possible to request and obtain a reduction of the amount to be paid. This is provided that the certificate of historical significance has been obtained.

Important concessions are also foreseen for the disabled people who can make use of Law 104. Going into the details, blind or deaf disabled people fall into this category, as can be seen from the certifications issued by public medical assessment commissions.

But not only that, even the multi-amputee disabled or with severe limitations in the ability to walk and psychic or mental disabled. Well, in the presence of means used for the transport of the disabled, in fact, one has the right to the relative exemption. This is provided that the vehicle in question is registered in the name of the disabled person or a fiscally dependent family member.