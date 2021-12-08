Here is who is the Romanian who killed the 82-year-old with a chainsaw

Dorel Grec he is Romanian, 35 years old and worked as a warehouseman in the Petrini pharmacy. He has two children and is separated at home. He is the killer of Pierantonio Seconds, 82 years old. The genesis of the crime makes you shiver and is reminiscent of the worst horror films. As the Corriere della Sera, it all starts on Monday after dinner. It is 8.35 pm when the cameras of the building where the elderly gentleman lives immortalize a man with a dark jacket and a large trolley walking through the front door.

Something peeks out of the suitcase: it is the handle of thelumberjack ax that Grec had brought with him. For the investigators, that is the “suitcase of death”. Inside, the murderer had inserted, in addition to the ax, also some knives, a can of benizine, various work tools and a chainsaw, for a total weight of 9 kg. An important weight, so much so that from the images you can see the man who has difficulty lifting the suitcase up the stairs leading to the elevator. Dorel Grec leaves the building where Seconds lived only 9 minutes later, without the heavy jacket and, above all, without the suitcase. He was wearing only a dark red sweater.

What happened in that time frame? The dynamic was rebuilt by the men of the police. Dorel Grec used the chainsaw to open an access passage into Pierantonio Secondi’s apartment through the door but that’s not all, because with that same instrument he would also have tried to amputate the old man’s left hand at the wrist. In that same hand, Secondi was still holding a bottle of pepper spray which, unfortunately, failed to protect him. A murderous fury shines that of Dorel Grec, who hit the old man in the neck with two blows, one of which was fatal. Before leaving, he would try to set the apartment on fire, setting fire to a carpet in the bedroom, but it self-extinguished.

The carabinieri tracked him down after a night of searching, while the man was near the pharmacy where he worked. Against him there are not only the surveillance cameras of the building and the testimonies of Secondi’s neighbors but also of the mail which were found printed and in an envelope on the landing of the building, near the porter’s lodge. It seems they are all emails that the murderer sent to the victim up to two hours before, and that Secondi has probably never read, in which the motive for such a grim crime is explained. Within these texts there would also be threats to his sister and new partner.

Behind the criminal act there would be a complaint for stalking, robbery and persecutory acts made by Secondi against the killer, who apparently did not want to resign himself at the end of the relationship. Last August, Grec pushed and beat up Secondi at the Porta Romana metro stop to steal his bag.