Here is who pays Matteo Renzi: money from Arabia, banks and Benetton for conferences on his accounts

There is a UK consultancy firm and also a Korean newspaper. And again: two Italian companies, one of which was founded by Alessandro Benetton and even the Ministry of Finance of Saudi Arabia. Here is who pays Matteo Renzi’s speeches. In total, from 2018 to 2020, the senator today leader of Italia Viva, earned (not only with speeches) over 2.6 million euros in total. The details of the (legitimate) receipts of the former premier, both for conferences but also for other things, for example for books, have ended up in the investigation of the Florence Public Prosecutor’s Office. Here Renzi is accused of concurring in illicit financing together with former ministers Luca Lotti and Maria Elena Boschi. At the center of the investigation are the voluntary contributions that ended up in the coffers of the Open, which the magistrates believe to have been a political-organizational articulation of the Renzian current of the Democratic Party. There are thousands of documents filed by the prosecutors. Among these there is also a statement of 10 June 2020 from the Guardia di Finanza which also contains the statements of the current account in the name of Renzi. The proceeds of the former prime minister are not being investigated: this is not why Renzi has ended up under investigation. However, reading the information from the Finance Department reveals the details (some previously unpublished) of the Senator’s speaker activity. “I carry out activities required by law, receiving a fee on which I pay taxes in Italy – the leader of Italia Viva has repeated several times in the past -. My tax return is public. Everything is perfectly legal and legitimate ”.

Therefore, in the disclosure of the Finance it is written: “Among the attachments to the report for suspicious transactions, the extract, from 14 June 2018 to 13 March 2020, of the current account (…) Bnl – Senato Roma branch, in the name of Matteo Renzi, is enclosed “. The list of incoming bank transfers is long: “From the examination of the account statement – write the Fiamme Gialle -, we note: in credit for a total of € 2,644,142.48”. And then they add: “In debit, outgoings for 2,543,735.66 euros, of which 1,221,009 are transferred to another relationship in the name of Renzi himself”. So let’s see the details of the premier’s takings from 2018 to 2020.

Presta & Serra 653 thousand euros from the Arcobaleno three stl

Over 653 thousand euros have come in total in these two years from Arcobaleno Tre srl, a company of which Niccolò Presta, son of Lucio, the agent of the most famous faces on television, is the sole director. Between Renzi and Arcobaleno Tre, as already told by Fatto, there are six private writings: four for the documentary Firenze in my opinion, one to give Arcobaleno Tre an “exclusive mandate” to represent it and one for the creation of “intellectual works “. The relations between the company and the former prime minister are not the subject of the Florentine investigation, but of another Public Prosecutor’s Office, that of Rome where Renzi is being investigated for illicit financing because the Capitoline prosecutors believe that those with Arcobaleno Tre were “relations fictitious contracts “behind which an alleged financing of politics is hidden. But that’s another story.

Let’s go back to Florence. In the list of the money that ended up in Renzi’s bank account, there are about 507 thousand euros from Celebrity Speakers Ltd, “the UK’s global speaker company”. The sum of over half a million would be the total of multiple payments: it includes more speeches given by the former premier for the international agency that promotes famous speakers for conferences. “This is the company with which Renzi works the most – explain sources close to the former prime minister -. His speeches range from a minimum of 20 to a maximum of about 50 thousand euros “.

147,300 euros instead come from Algebris, “an asset management company – the investigators describe it but in another information, that of February 17, 2021 – based in London (…) attributable to Davide Serra”, in the past financier of the Open ( never investigated). “The amount paid is the total sum of at least five or six speeches”, add our sources. With Serra, Renzi is among the directors of the Algebris Policy & Research Forum.

Stanford and USA The university and the credit institution

And that’s not all. From 2018 to 2020, a total of 83,679 euros came to the former premier’s account from This is spoken Ltd, “amm-gest consulting company. UK”. Another 64 thousand euros come from the “US bank” “Interaudi bank”.

The “UK global speaker company” Vbq Limited, paid the former prime minister just over 44 thousand euros, again for some speeches. And then there is Saudi Arabia, the “cradle of the new Renaissance” according to Matteo Renzi, as he said before Mohammad bin Salman, the crown prince indicated in a CIA report as the instigator of the kidnapping or murder of Jamal Khashoggi , the reporter killed in the Ryad consulate in Turkey in 2018.

Renzi’s participation (paid 80 thousand dollars a year gross) in the board of the Future Initiative Investment, the Saudi foundation created in 2020 by decree of King Salman, was already known. Now it turns out that from 2018 to 2020 payments were received directly from the “Ministry of Finance Saudi Arabia” on Renzi’s account for a total of 43,807 euros, while another 39,930 euros came from the “Saudi commission For Tourism Saudi Arabia”: “These are also the payments of the speeches “, always explain sources close to the former premier.

And participation in a conference would also be paid by Chosun Ilbo, “the main Korean newspaper”, which pays about 29 thousand euros.

It’s still. In the period 2018-2020, a total of 26 thousand euros from the “Luxembourg Forum” arrive on Renzi’s current account. The “Swiss bank” Julius Baer International, on the other hand, pays 25,385 euros for the speeches. Another 25 thousand euros are paid out by “Stanford University in Italy”. Renzi spoke of Stanford University in one of his enews of 1 October 2018: “Today I am resuming my activity as a contract professor at the Florentine branch of Stanford University”.

The Italian clients And the lawsuit against Piero Pelù

In Renzi’s accounts there are also 33,140 by the “Carlo Torino & associates srl”. Precisely for the payment of his participation in a conference in Abu Dhabi, Renzi ended up being investigated again in Florence but in the context of another investigation – different from the Open one – which sees Renzi accused of issuing invoices for non-existent operations, in competition with Carlo Torino, owner of the Portici company who allegedly acted as an intermediary for the receipt of the former premier’s remuneration.

The company – sources close to the former premier explained in the past to the Fact – would have involved the leader of Italia Viva also in other conferences, in addition to that of Abu Dhabi in December 2019.

Going back to Renzi’s account, there are therefore another 25,552 euros from the Invest Industrial “private equity of Andrea Bonomi”, a financier born in New York. Also in this, the payment, as reconstructed by the Fact, is for the speeches. As would be the 19 thousand euros from 21 Investimenti Sgr, a company founded by Alessandro Benetton.

In the incoming accounts there are also money that does not concern his role as lecturer. Like the 20 thousand euros for a civil dispute paid by Piero Pelù. Finance writes in a statement dated 17 February 2021: “It is plausible to believe that the payment was made as a settlement of a dispute, after a libel suit filed by the Senator against the singer”.

The flight to Johannesburg This time the Democratic Party reimburses

Renzi’s account also received 8,363 euros from the “Pd Parliamentary Group” for the “Johannesburg trip 15-17 July 2018”. That time Renzi flew to South Africa to participate in the centenary celebrations of Nelson Mandela’s birth. Barack Obama was also present.

For this participation Renzi was not paid, but the ticket for the trip ended up in the head of the parliamentary group of the Democratic Party, when the current senator was still part of it.

ON THE NEWSSTAND – Renzi, the current account and the offending table. On the fact of November 7 all the answers