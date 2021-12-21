Here is who Spalletti’s cuddly is: the coach is creating a sort of new Hamsik

Naples football – Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport revealed who Spalletti’s cuddly blue is. For the rosy, the coach is creating a sort of new Hamsik.

“Elmas deserves a separate discussion. Because the Macedonian has always played in this team, all 24 seasonal games: as a starter (12) or a substitute (12). The news is that Spalletti likes the way this 22-year-old catapults himself towards the door. Harnessing it in various positions and creating a kind of new Hamsik, and that’s an important compliment. The Macedonian in every game puts something of his own and in doing so he became the second goalscorer of the team behind Osimhen (9 goals). And his centers were marked like this: two for the head, two for the right and as many for the left. As a demonstration of a certain completeness of shots. Luciano’s cuddle is certainly not recommended“.