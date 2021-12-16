here is who suffers the worst blow – Libero Quotidiano





Sandro Iacometti December 16, 2021

The script has already been seen. Reset the dear bills for the poorest families and dampen the effects for others. These are the objectives that the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, said yesterday during the Council of Ministers dedicated to the extension of the state of emergency for the Covid. The problem is that the figures involved are very different. And the intervention that in October only managed to limit the increases in energy to 30%, this time risks being even less effective. To buffer the super-appointments, initially quantified by the government itself in a blow of about 40%, the executive has allocated almost 3.5 billion. Now there are some on the plate (the figure was confirmed yesterday by Franco) 3.8, but the increases that in January could also reach 15 billion euros. The percentage that starts leaking from the experts who are studying night and day the dossier, always keeping an eye on the price of gas (which in these days travels in Europe around 220 euros), is in fact an overall increase of electricity and gas compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 of about 50%. Which means a catastrophe. The money made available by Mario Draghi not only will it be enough, if all goes well, to file the increases by a quarter, but, more worryingly, they will run out immediately with the first three months of expensive bills. And the rest of the year? Nobody knows.





MEASURES – For now, by replicating the strategy of October, the government aims to pass the great attention paid to the most disadvantaged sections of the population, both families and companies. Nine hundred million are in fact dedicated to enhancing the social bonus for nuclei in difficulty while for small and medium-sized enterprises the possibility of being able to pay the bill for electricity and gas in installments. The measures will be translated into an amendment to the maneuver expected for today: there are 1.8 billion to cancel the general system charges for electricity users up to 16kwh, for the benefit of families and small businesses, such as bars and artisans. Another 600 million are used to lower VAT for gas to 5% (now 10% for domestic users, 22% for others). With half a billion, the charges on gas are then cut. Funds in addition to the two billion already allocated in the budget law. However, many in the executive are aware that the increase in costs could be anything but temporary. For this reason, as explained by the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, the government is also evaluating “how to increase the share of national gas production, with the same internal consumption, by reducing imports”, using more closed fields “which can be reopened in a year”. An idea that, needless to say, will raise the protest of Cinquestelle and environmentalists, although the operation is not based on new drilling. Other structural measures on the way are a ministerial decree for gasivores and an inter-ministerial decree for the compensation of indirect Ets costs (the system of Co2 permits) that weigh on energy.





BLACKOUT – On the European front, Italy, together with France, Spain and other countries, proposes to move together not only on price control but also on storage. A position strongly supported by the Undersecretary for Ecological Transition, Vannia Gava, according to which “the idea of ​​a unitary acquisition of energy by the EU is one of the best ideas that Europe has had in recent years, but to see a geopolitical clash behind us in this very delicate moment of tensions in the east is a serious error”. The topic of energy prices will be on the table of the EU leaders’ summit tomorrow, when the Senate will experience hot hours on the front of a maneuver that runs against the clock. The only consolation is that the risk of a blackout seems to have been averted. “Compared to other European countries, Italy has a gas storage situation that is between 85 and 90% and is by far the best in Europe”, explained Cingolani, “so I can afford to say that the Italy should not run the risk of tensions ».



