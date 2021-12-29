here is who will get married

● If 2021 marked the return of marriages, 2022 promises to be the boom year. This is confirmed by Matrimonio.com, part of The Knot Worldwide group and leading portal in the bridal sector, which in the second quarter of 2021 saw the registrations of future spouses double to its site; moreover, during the summer, the registrations of 2019 were exceeded, the last year of normality for the sector. 87% of these new members will get married starting in 2022.



Milan, December 29, 2021 – If 2021 marked the return of marriages, 2022 promises to be the boom year. This is confirmed by Matrimonio.com, part of The Knot Worldwide group and the leading portal in the bridal sector, which in the second quarter of this year saw the registrations of future spouses to its site double in the second quarter of this year; moreover, during the summer, the registrations of 2019 were exceeded, the last year of normality for the sector. 87% of these new members will get married starting in 2022 forward. It can therefore be said that the agendas of professionals in the sector are bursting and the future spouses cannot wait to celebrate their great Yes as they have long dreamed of, VIPs included.

The Italian VIP wedding proposals of 2021: sportsmen in pole position

2022 will be tinged with blue thanks to all the world champions of sport ready to say “Yes, I do”. Between the Tokyo Olympics and football championships, 2021 was in fact the year of the fateful proposal for them. One of the most anticipated marriages is the one between Federica Pellegrini, one of the most loved and awarded swimmers in the world, and her coach Matteo Giunta. Another blue champion, Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic gold medalist in high jump, he chose to make the proposal to his girlfriend Chiara Bontempi just before leaving for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Also Marcell Jacobs, double Olympic gold sprinter, has chosen 2021 to ask Nicole Daza, his partner since 2018 and mother of his children, to become his wife. The three-time Italian champion of Light Heavyweight, Mattia Faraoni, has chosen the ring as a location for the proposal to his girlfriend Alessia. The players, captained by Roberto Gagliardini, midfielder of Inter and the Italian national team who this summer, in addition to the scudetto, collected a nice yes from his partner Nicole Ciocca. The Fiorentina player Gaetano Castrovilli she amazed her model companion Rachele Risaliti with a romantic proposal with a view of the Florence Cathedral in July. This roundup of Sì sportive closes Virginia Mihajlovic, daughter of the former football player and current coach of Bologna Sinisa, who will marry her boyfriend Alessandro Vogliacco after the proposal received this summer.

Most of these sportsmen and future spouses are included in the statistics reported by the White Book of Marriage, published by Matrimonio.com in collaboration with Google and ESADE Business School, according to which 1 in 7 couples already have children at the time of the wedding (in 56% of cases these children belong to the same couple).

Other Italian VIP couples who have formalized their engagement this year and who are therefore eligible for the wedding in 2022:

● Sabrina Ghio (influencer) and Carlo Negri

● Michele Nocca (former dancer of Amici di Maria De Filippi) and John Azzopardi

● Enrico Brignano and Flora Canto

● Ciro Priello (The Jackal) and Maura Iandoli

● Raffaella Giudice and Andrea Celentano (Temptation Island)

● Guenda Goria and Mirko Gancitano

In addition to these couples who officially got engaged in 2021, there is a VIP couple who had to further postpone the date due to the pandemic. Let’s talk about Beatrice Valli and Marco Fantini who were supposed to get married in September 2020 after the romantic wedding proposal in Paris and who, after several postponements, will finally get married at the end of May next year.

Even if in most cases the dates have not yet been formalized, it is very likely that these couples decide to get married in 2022 considering that, according to the White Book of Marriage, the average organization time in Italy is around 12 months. or at most 18, if we take into account that COVID-19 has lengthened the organization times a little.

“Yes I Do”: all the proposals of international VIPs

Among the most anticipated future marriages for 2022 is that of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari who announced the good news last September. On the subject of famous actresses, the weddings of Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa, Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are also highly anticipated. Also Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, former colleagues of the Twilight saga, seem to have reached an agreement, given that they too were officially engaged in 2021 with their respective spouses Dylan Meyer and Tay Dome. 2022 will be the protagonist of a stellar wedding (judging by the wedding proposal): the one between the older sister of Kardashian, Kourtney, with singer Travis Barker.

Which “eternally engaged” couples will go to the altar in 2022? Off to the bets!

Among the couples of “eternal boyfriends” or, better said, “who make huge turns and then come back” there are them: the Bennifer. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck literally drove thousands of fans crazy with their flashback this summer. The beautiful singer is back together with the actor, with whom she had already been one step away from yes, almost twenty years later. In the meantime, she changed three husbands and was on the verge of remarrying for the fourth time with ex Alex Rodriguez. Could this be the right time with his newfound love? Another couple that we would see well at the altar next year is the one formed by the singer Shakira and the Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, united for 10 years and already parents of two children. Hand in hand with the latter, there are the actors Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, one of the most solid and reserved couples in Hollywood. There are other possible candidates for the title of “spouses 2022” Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, Adele And Rich Paul. Who knows if for these couples we will see a formal proposal or the announcement of a secret wedding celebrated in total intimacy, one of the 2022 wedding trends announced by Matrimonio.com and very popular among celebrities.

What are the reasons that push couples to marry and who makes the proposal?

According to the White Paper of Marriage, the reasons that push couples to get married are the following: for the vast majority of couples (75.5%) the main reason is the desire to take the romance to a higher level. The second reason given by 7.4% of the respondents is to want to get married for formalize the relationship for the children (1 in 7 couples already have children before getting married). It is interesting to note that 4.5% of couples marry because they are driven by the desire to have a child soon and thus give a framework to future family life. But who takes the initiative? In 55% of cases he, in 42% it is a decision of mutual agreement and, only in 3% of cases it is she who asks for his hand. In 55% of cases it happens when the partners are alone.

In short, 2022 really promises to be a year full of love and orange blossom and it cannot be excluded that these Christmas holidays, the preferred period for making the wedding proposal in Italy (in 12.3% of cases according to Marriage. com), leading to new official engagements.

