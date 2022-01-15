here is who will have to change phone (and SIM)

TIM bets everything on 4 and 5G. From April the gradual shutdown of the 3G network will begin and for many users it will also be necessary to change the smartphone.

The switch off issue was complicated in itself. But, up to now, it was believed to only concern the possibility of enjoying TV programs, adapting our devices to the new digital terrestrial. Apparently, however, the term can also be applied to other types of transactions, such as the one implemented by TIM. Some users, in fact, have reported that they have recently received a communication relating to the gradual shutdown of a part of the telephone network. And, incidentally, the need to switch smartphones for many customers. A necessary step to be able to support the new technology, in fact an implementation of the one used up to now.

A similar message, in fact, was also sent in November 2021. The switch offi n question concerns the 3G network, so it does not refer to the much more well-known one that will affect DTT. The goal, as mentioned, is to equip the devices that use the Tim network with an increasingly performing functionality, implementing everything with fast 5G. For the transition, however, in some areas of Italy it will be necessary not only to actually turn off the old 3G network but also to adapt with a new SIM. It is not excluded, indeed it is very likely, that the old networks may encounter serious problems.

Tim is ready to permanently abandon 3G: that’s when it will happen

TIM and the switch off to 5G: what will change

In its communication, TIM specifies that starting from April 2022 the gradual shutdown of the 3G network will begin, gradually being replaced with both 4 and 5G technologies. Clearly, the intended users are those who still use the old network which, being no longer supported by the general servers, will literally stop working. Basically, for those phones it will only be possible to make calls and send sms, as both options travel on 2G. The Internet, however, will become a chimera. This is why TIM recommends replacing the smartphone, since the problems could be more or less serious depending on the type of device used. Which, in order not to cause problems, will at least have to use a 4G network.

Pay attention to the details though. The situation changes according to the device used but also to the type of technology applied. Who owns a 3G phone, as mentioned, will have to deal with the problems we have talked about. It won’t get better though not even for the first generation 4G, i.e. those unable to support Voice over LTE (VoLTE) technology, with which calls are sent as data. In this case, in fact, phone calls and text messages will still switch to 2G and the user will not be able to use the network during a phone call. Even worse for those who own an old SIM with capacities below 128K. In this case, the phone will count for very little: 2G will be the only network available. Browsing the internet will be like trying to go upstream.