here is who will have to return it and who is celebrating

This is a very profound and 360 ° revolution because not only the brackets that go from 5 to 4 are involved, but also the various deductions. For the Italians, everything changes and many are wondering what will happen to the Renzi bonus. The Renzi bonus was created many years ago and has always been invariably confirmed over time. Indeed, under the Conte government it went from the initial € 80 to € 100. So much so that today it would be more correct to call it IRPEF bonus or € 100 bonus. But with the IRPEF reform What happens to the Renzi bonus? This reform has attracted both applause and criticism. It will in fact allow savings for all but paradoxically it will be precisely the most economically weak classes, those who obtain the least savings. We see it analytically in this article. As for the Renzi bonus, for some it will remain while others will lose it. Income within € 15,000 will certainly receive it. Therefore, as regards the first bracket, the € 1200 of the Renzi bonus are insured.

Between € 15,000 and € 28,000, the situation becomes more complex. In fact, it will be calculated case by case on the basis of the deductions and the gross amount. Therefore, in this particular income bracket, the Renzi bonus must certainly be calculated on the basis of the concrete situation. Above € 28,000, the Renzi bonus will no longer be received. But the real doubt concerns the relationship between the new personal income tax and the single check. In fact, with the new personal income tax, the paycheck is reduced by family allowances. But then the single check should make up for it. However, there is a problem: the single check is paid by INPS and it is necessary to assess whether this compensation will actually be there or not.

Only in March will we actually understand how many families will earn and how many will lose.

In any case, the Renzi bonus is safeguarded for the lowest incomes.