here is who will pay the most and from when

The rates for those who make ATM withdrawals in some banks change: here, therefore, who will pay the most and since when

There is no good news for those who use to withdraw money from their bank’s ATMs. In fact, increases in commissions for cash withdrawals are expected. A further increase that adds to the sting of expensive bills.

This is a proposal carried out by Bancomat SpA which attracted the attention of the Antitrust. In fact, an investigation was started, in which the consumer association Altroconsumo was involved. However, for now we are heading in the direction of an increase in commissions. Here, then, who will pay the most and when.

The commissions at the ATM are increasing

Expenses are expected to increase for those who do withdrawals ai ATMs of your bank. Withdraw cash at ATMin fact, it will be more expensive for many Italians and the news was not very well received. Here’s what it’s all about and who will pay more.

Whoever makes a withdrawal he does not pay anything through an ATM of his own bank commission. However, in the event that you decide to withdraw cash at an ATM of a bank other than your own, there may be the payment of a “interchange fee“, not more than € 0.49.

However, one proposed by Bancomat SpA could upset this system. The request, in fact, is that of eliminate the interchange fee, but causing a short circuit regarding the costs of the commissions provided by the banks.

In fact, those who have to make a withdrawal from the ATM may pay a commission tax by the reference bank, thus bypassing the commission decided by the bank with which the own current account. The citizen, therefore, would not knowas is the case today, the rates applied for withdrawals from individual banks.

TO criticize the proposal was the consumer association, Atroconsumo. The biggest problem concerns the maximum limit of the commission expected for the withdrawal (according to some of € 1.50). A considerable increase, therefore, which would increase the costs of the withdrawal.

The biggest criticisms relate to the fact that, with this change, customers of banking institutions minors they would be penalized. The ATMs of the smaller banks, in fact, are less widespread in the area, which is why citizens make more use of the ATMs of other institutions (and would therefore pay higher commissions).