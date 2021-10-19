News

here is Wolverine in a Christmas version!

Posted on
Despite having said goodbye to the character for more than three years now, Hugh Jackman he never stopped paying homage Wolverine, the X-Man he has portrayed over the course of nearly twenty years of film career and who has always won the love of Marvel fans, who now fear the name of the replacement who will join the MCU.

In fact, in the last hours a galvanized Jackman with a Christmas atmosphere, as unusual as it may seem in this year characterized by the coronavirus pandemic, he shared an image depicting a Wolverine action figure with an unusual Christmas-themed hat on his head. The reaction of the fans was not long in coming and in a few hours the post on Twitter has already earned over 20 thousand likes and almost 900 retweets.

Previously, Hugh Jackman had talked about Wolverine’s future saying he was sure that sooner or later Marvel will present his version of the character with a new actor: “I knew it was time to leave the role – not just for me, but for the character, “explained Jackman.”My place will be taken by someone else. He’s too good a character for that not to happen. It’s like coming home a friend said to you, ‘Hey a new DJ just came in and the music is great, are you coming back?’ And you say, ‘It looks nice but … no. They get along well with someone else too ‘“.

Jackman signed his last appearance as the mutant in Logan – The Wolverine, the acclaimed James Mangold film that definitely closed the character’s storyline in the X-Men saga.

What do you think about it? Do you have any actor in mind who could pick up Jackman’s legacy? Let us know in the comments. To give you an idea, here you can find a fantastic fan art of Keanu Reeves as Wolverine.

