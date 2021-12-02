News

here it is at work, photos forbidden to minors – Libero Quotidiano

Lizzo is a famous US pop star. In his curriculum there are also many transgressive appearances and this time he surprised again. He presented a picture painted with his famous side B. And Lizzo made it, none other than for the Miami Art Basel. The 33-year-old singer shared a video on social media in which with her butt covered in paint she creates a real work of art on a canvas.

The pop star started the video with an ironic “Hello everyone, it’s your Lizzy Picasso talking to you!”. Initially she showed herself in the shoes of a “traditional” painter: floral dress and brush in hand for the first strokes of the work. But soon the dress flew off leaving her in a skimpy thong, and the brush gave way to … butt. A few generous strokes of blue on the buttocks and then here is the unequivocal mold on the canvas to make the painting decidedly “personal”.

Beat and spit in the face of the operator, horror of Marilyn Manson: he lands in Los Angeles and ends up in disgrace for the rock star

She liked it so much that she said she was considering “starting to make more art with c..o”, making an appointment for December 4th at Miami Art Basel. Lizzo has long been fighting against the discrimination of bodyshaming. The video for Rumors, her latest single made in collaboration with Cardi B, has obtained more than 10 million views in less than 48 hours, but the controversy over her physical prowess has not spared her. “If you don’t like my music it’s fine, if you don’t like Rumors it’s great, but a lot of people don’t like me because of my looks,” Lizzo explained as she wiped away her tears. An original way to carry on his battle.



