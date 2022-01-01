here it is, in all colors

The newly leaked renders of Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra show the official colors of the two terminals. They have no more secrets now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: all the colors at launch

The South Korean OEM is preparing to launch its next-generation Galaxy S series flagship line which is expected to include Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. Before the debut, a lot of details related to the phones leaked online.

Now, renders of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra have surfaced on the net via 91Mobiles, and show the devices from all angles to give us a clear look at the design. Color options for these upcoming models are also revealed.

The renderings for the Galaxy S22 Ultra reveal that the device will be made available in four colors: Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black and Phantom White. It is mentioned that the phone will have a metal frame along with a power button and keys for the volume rocker on the right side of the device.

In keeping with previous reports, the device has curved edges rather than rectangular corners. Furthermore, it is said that the S22 Ultra will ship with a dedicated slot to house the S Pen stylus.

The famous tipster Evan Blass also shared an image of the Galaxy S22 Ultra rendering in a bronze-like color. The renders reveal that the South Korean giant has abandoned the camera island on the back and the sensors are positioned directly on the device.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 will have a similar design with a hole in the top center position on the display panel. This too will have a metal frame and the right side frame will house a power button and volume rocker keys.

The smartphone will feature a triple lens configuration on the rear panel with the sensors positioned directly on the back cover. The phone is rumored to be offered in four colors: green, rose gold, phantom black and phantom white.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones will be powered by the chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or from the SoC Exynos 2200 of the company, depending on the reference region. This time, the high-end flagship should also contain 1 TB of internal memory to compete with the high-end model of the iPhone 13 Pro.

Meanwhile, the South Korean giant has confirmed that the brand’s next-generation chipset will be announced on January 11. Devices should become officers on February 8 and will be available for purchase starting February 25, but Samsung has yet to confirm this.