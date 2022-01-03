Sports

HERE NAPLES – The latest from Castel Volturno in view of Juve

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
OFFICIAL – VENICE, CUISANCE SHOT FROM BAYERN MONACO

OFFICIAL - Venice, Cuisance shot from Bayern MunichVenezia FC announce the signing of French midfielder Michaël Cuisance, 22, from FC Bayern Munich. Cuisance has signed a contract expiring on June 30, 2025.

JUVENTUS 2-0 CAGLIARI: BERNARDESCHI ON THE SHIELDS, SZCESNY DECISIVE, ALEX SANDRO THE WORST, MORATA AND KEAN COMPLETE

Juventus-Cagliari 2-0: Bernardeschi on the shields, Szcesny decisive, Alex Sandro the worst, Morata and Kean complete each otherSzczesny 7: inactive for 70 minutes, then the decisive parade falls which gives Juventus the three points. Cuadrado 6.5: he plays as a winger rather than as a full-back and Cagliari suffers this. He was wary but he is good at not committing misconduct. With him in …

THE LEAGUE POSTPONES THE 15TH DAY OF THE SPRING CHAMPIONSHIP AND THE QUARTERS OF THE ITALIAN CUP

The League postpones the 15th day of the Primavera championship and the quarter-finals of the Italian CupThe Serie A League, considering the increase in infections from Covid, has decided to postpone the 15th day of the Primavera 1 championship, scheduled for next weekend, and the matches of the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup of the category. Juventus should have …

LIVE TJ – TRAINING ENDED. ASSESSMENTS AT JMEDICAL FOR BONUCCI: FOR HIM EXCLUDING INJURIES, IT WILL BE ASSESSED DAILY

LIVE TJ - Workout finished. Investigations at JMedical for Bonucci: for him excluding injuries, he will be evaluated daily14:23 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of the session: “After the double session held yesterday, Juventus continues to prepare for the first match of 2022. On the day …

