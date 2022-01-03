HERE NAPLES – The latest from Castel Volturno in view of Juve

OFFICIAL – VENICE, CUISANCE SHOT FROM BAYERN MONACO Venezia FC announce the signing of French midfielder Michaël Cuisance, 22, from FC Bayern Munich. Cuisance has signed a contract expiring on June 30, 2025. Venezia FC announce the signing of French midfielder Michaël Cuisance, 22, from FC Bayern Munich. Cuisance has signed a contract expiring on June 30, 2025. JUVENTUS 2-0 CAGLIARI: BERNARDESCHI ON THE SHIELDS, SZCESNY DECISIVE, ALEX SANDRO THE WORST, MORATA AND KEAN COMPLETE Szczesny 7: inactive for 70 minutes, then the decisive parade falls which gives Juventus the three points. Cuadrado 6.5: he plays as a winger rather than as a full-back and Cagliari suffers this. He was wary but he is good at not committing misconduct. With him in … Szczesny 7: inactive for 70 minutes, then the decisive parade falls which gives Juventus the three points. Cuadrado 6.5: he plays as a winger rather than as a full-back and Cagliari suffers this. He was wary but he is good at not committing misconduct. With him in … THE LEAGUE POSTPONES THE 15TH DAY OF THE SPRING CHAMPIONSHIP AND THE QUARTERS OF THE ITALIAN CUP The Serie A League, considering the increase in infections from Covid, has decided to postpone the 15th day of the Primavera 1 championship, scheduled for next weekend, and the matches of the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup of the category. Juventus should have … The Serie A League, considering the increase in infections from Covid, has decided to postpone the 15th day of the Primavera 1 championship, scheduled for next weekend, and the matches of the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup of the category. Juventus should have … LIVE TJ – TRAINING ENDED. ASSESSMENTS AT JMEDICAL FOR BONUCCI: FOR HIM EXCLUDING INJURIES, IT WILL BE ASSESSED DAILY 14:23 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of the session: “After the double session held yesterday, Juventus continues to prepare for the first match of 2022. On the day … 14:23 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of the session: “After the double session held yesterday, Juventus continues to prepare for the first match of 2022. On the day …