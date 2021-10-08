Here only a girl: today at 60 she is still the most beautiful, do you recognize her?

Did you recognize this gorgeous girl? Former model, today she is always beautiful and inimitable. That’s who it is.

Red and wavy hair: the girl of the time (and the woman of today) hasn’t changed one iota. In fact, he always continues to keep his usual charm, and thatelegance detail that has always distinguished it. In short, whatever age you are, yours beauty it remains intact and nothing and no one can manage to move it. You are curious to know the name of this gorgeous woman?

“Years ’85”: who is the model of the shot

Born in Udine in 1953, Di Lazzaro experienced avery difficult childhood: at only six years old, it was indeed victim of violence suffered by his cousin. Since that time, he has continued to live in a very difficult family environment and, for this, it is ran away from home with her partner when she was just a girl.

From him, Di Lazzaro has her first child Christian. At the age of 17, she is instead kidnapped by a man who abuse her for four years. The very young, however, seeks the strength of start over, and moves to Rome to realize his greatest dream: enter the world of entertainment. It is thus noticed by the manufacturer Carlo Conti, who decides to include it in the world of cinema.

Many years later, his son (aged only 22) dies in a car accident: because of this terrible event, Dalila abandons hers career and, only a long time later, does he regain the strength to return to the small screen also as Writer.

The private life of Dalila Di Lazzaro

There is not much information on the love life of Di Lazzaro, since the same has always been a lot reserved.

In the past, Dalila has been romantically linked to the lawyer Gianni Agnelli and to the writer and journalist Giovanni Terzi (current companion of Simona Ventura). According to some rumors, the model should also have had a relationship with the actor Alain Delon and with Jack Nicholson (whose love story would last for ten years). Currently, she is also expected to live alone in the city of Milan and is very active on social networks.