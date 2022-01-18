Here Rome, Portugal. From Mou to Oliveira, a pokerissimo for the comeback – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

We will have to wait a little longer before organizing one panel discussion about José Mourinho and Tiago Pinto, that is the faces from export of the Lusitanian football in Rome. Massimo Cecchini writes on The Gazzetta dello Sport. But be careful, because that is only less than half of a quintet (there were 6, before the departure of deputy Joao Sacramento) that tries to change the inertia of a season so far a little below expectations. In fact, there are also in the window Rui Patricio and his shadow, goalkeeper trainer Nuno Santos. Finally there is him, the latest arrival, or that Sergio Oliveira which only took one game to conquer Rome. Almost 14 years after the last trophy, the pressure you breathe in Rome must not be very different from that suffered by poor Annone. Against Cagliari the showcase is also taken Rui Patricio, who in the 40th minute deflected a shot from Joao Pedro from a few paces onto the crossbar. If the striker had scored, the start of the week would have been in a black mood for the Giallorossi, but the goalkeeper – excellently trained by his compatriot Nuno Santos – is now one of Mou’s praetorians, who for this reason did not respond spades to the flattery that Everton (which denies) had made him for the after Benitez. Better this way, they say the Roma fans. Also because the last Portuguese of this short story, Tiago Pinto, is trying to give another player to his compatriot. Kamara, in fact, yesterday he said: “It is possible that he will leave Marseille as early as January“And given that the club has the market blocked until 2023, it is not excluded that the club wants to monetize. Diawara part, Pinto will try seriously. And never mind if Kamara is “only” French and not Portuguese …