HERE ROME – The club cancels the sale of tickets for the match with Juve, but not those of the guest sector

There Rome has decided to cancel the sale of all tickets for the match against Juventus, scheduled for January 9 at 6:30 pm.

These are the modalities:

All tickets purchased through the Club’s official channels will be automatically canceled and refunded. The amount equal to the value of the tickets will be credited back to the credit card, Paypal account or bank account used for the purchase. The refund will be made within 30 days or visible on the February statement. The timing of the re-credit of the sum may in fact depend on your bank. If paid using a voucher or a gift card, the amount will be re-credited within 30 days.

It will not be possible to request a refund of the tickets purchased, in ways and channels other than those indicated above.

The following titles remain valid

DISABLED or DISABLED TICKETS 100% + ACCOMPANY:

Reduced tickets dedicated to DISABLED or INVALID 100% + ACCOMPANYING PERSON, purchased through the AS Roma Contact Center Tel. 06.89386000 (from Monday to Friday, 9.30-18.30). They will NOT be canceled, they are to be considered valid for access to the race.

GUEST SECTOR TICKETS:

The tickets of the NORTH WEST DISTINCT (guest sector), purchased from the Tlite Vivaticket network and on vivaticket.com, will NOT be canceled, they are to be considered valid for access to the race. The sale of tickets for Juventus fidelity card holders will resume starting at 4.00 pm on Wednesday 5 January.

Redeem tickets.

The available seats will be reserved only for people who had previously purchased a ticket for this race.

Here are the ways to re-purchase tickets:

From 5.00 pm on Wednesday 5 January and until 3.00 pm on Friday 7 January, only people who previously purchased a ticket for this race will be able to purchase a new title. To exercise the right to pre-order online only on asroma.com, simply log in by entering the purchase code and the date of birth of the holder of the first previously purchased ticket. Each Fan can purchase up to a maximum of 4 tickets per single transaction.

Free sale

Any free sale on available seats, online only, will start from 3:30 pm on Friday 7 January 2022. Up to 4 tickets per person can be purchased at this stage.

Timing summary

1. CHANGE OF SEAT SUBSCRIBERS 2021-22

Starting from 4.00 pm on Tuesday 4th January, and until 3.00 pm on Wednesday 5th January 2022.

2. TICKET RE-PURCHASE

Starting from 5.00 pm on Wednesday 5 January and until 3.00 pm on Friday 7 January 2022.

3. POSSIBLE FREE SALE

Starting at 3:30 pm on Friday 7 January 2022.