here they are very proud in the new trailer

Uncharted, the video game series developed by Naughty Dog, will become very soon a live-action movie to be released in the early months of 2022.

The film obviously captures the best moments of the Nathan Drake saga, played in the film by Tom Holland.

Tom Holland had a particularly difficult time on the set of the Uncharted produced by Sony, going so far as to say that the filming of the film has it “broken”.

The first trailer, released a few months ago, also showed us a young Sully who will join the even younger Nathan Drake, to whom however the famous mustache was missing.

One problem, that of lack of mustache, which has confused all the hardcore fans of the saga of Uncharted. Movies based on video games must be perfect, in all and for all.

A fidelity that is required of everyone, from the film by Super Mario to that of Ghost of Tsushima, is that for the opera Naughty Dog is even more important, apparently.

But rest assured, facial hair fans, why Sully will have his signature mustache even despite the young age. Here they are in the trailer (towards the end):

Target of the teasing of the young Nathan, Sully will grow a mustache at some point in the film, it seems. One of the most iconic characters of Uncharted It is safe, so.

In the trailer, by the way, the very high rate of action is reconfirmed with many sequences of jumps, shootings, plastic poses, catchy phrases, and another mix of these things all together.

The film of Uncharted it seems more and more faithful to video games than we could have imagined at the beginning: someone also made a very precise and timely comparison.

One thing that could also happen to the long-awaited film by Ghost of Tsushima, for which the director recently intervened, reassuring all fans of the Sucker Punch video game on the final quality of the feature film.

AND, since we are talking about mustaches, we cannot fail to mention the film by Super Mario. It has been reported that Chris Pratt will not be replicating the iconic Italian accent, for a reason.