Here Tuttosport – Xavier Jacobelli: “de Ligt, Locatelli, Chiesa, Cuadrado: Allegri, these must always play. Doubts about the Juve game: read and you will understand many things …”

Xavier Jacobelli, Director of Tuttosport:

“Against Fiorentina, Allegri’s sixteenth consecutive different formation between the league and the cups, also resulted from some last-minute forfeits (Szczesny, Chiellini, Alex Sandro). However, what emerged clearly at the bottom of the painful as well as providential victory over the viola is the irreplaceable role of four bianconeri on the board of the Livorno coach: de Ligt, Locatelli, Chiesa and Cuadrado, once again decisive.

And, after the Colombian’s splendid goal, the thoughts of many Juventus fans could not fail to go to the feat of 31 October 2015, when, at the last breath of the derby with Toro, Cuadrado’s goal marked the beginning of the sensational cheerful comeback. culminating in the Scudetto. Six years later, the situation and the gap with respect to the top of the standings are decidedly different, yet, if Allegri aims to finally find the team identity he has been looking for since the beginning of the season, he cannot ignore the Dutch Golden Boy, come on two blues and the multifaceted South American veteran, 33 years old, 235 games and 21 goals in Juve, 106 appearances and 10 goals in the Cafeteros national team.

The victory over Fiorentina did not at all dispel the doubts and perplexities about the quality of the Juventus game. Not surprisingly, the former Italian champions lost 11 points against Udinese, Empoli, Sassuolo and Verona. Take a look at the standings and find out where Juve would be now with those 11 points more. And count how many times de Ligt, Locatelli, Chiesa and Cuadrado have all played together. Then you understand many things. Now there is the stop that takes away 14 nationals from Continassa. Allegri will have the full staff back from Thursday 18 November. Two days later it will already be time to challenge Sarri’s Lazio, the man of the last Juventus Scudetto who, however, has an unfinished business with Juve. At the Olimpico it will not be enough for the Bianconeri to play a game to win shortly. “