Here Tuttosport – Xavier Jacobelli: “Decisive days in the Fiorentina-Vlahovic-Juve triangle. Accounts in red? That’s why the Bianconeri can afford Dusan …”

Every Monday the editorial staff of Tuttojuve.com analyzes the hot topics of our football with one of the most authoritative names in Italian sports journalism, Xavier Jacobelli, Director of Tuttosport. Here is his speech:

“Seven days after the closing of the winter transfer market, one fact is certain: Juve are trying to sign Dusan Vlahovic immediately. To succeed, they leave no stone unturned. The Juventus proposal is clear: 60 million euros for Fiorentina who are not interested. to technical counterparts, also because Ikoné and, especially Piatek, are two clear indications of how far the Viola club has moved forward after Vlahovic. The objection of many is recurrent: how can Juve afford such an onerous operation, given Juve can, for two reasons: 1) the capital increase of 400 million euros, carried out at the end of 2021, was of a conservative nature, i.e. it was launched to rebalance the company accounts to which the pandemic has inflicted heavy damage. 2) The possible sales of Bentancur to Aston Villa and Ramsey, also in the Premier League, would make available to Juve a substantial part of the investment in the twenty-one year old Serbian bomber. Who, for the avoidance of doubt, has already declined Arsenal’s proposal.

Vlahovic chose Juve and Fiorentina understood it to such an extent that Barone, Commisso’s right-hand man, even before the match against Cagliari, was explicit: “We talk about Vlahovic every day. We are open to everything. but we want clarity from the player and his entourage. At stake is the future of a group, of a supporter and of an entire city, we must concentrate on this “.

The general manager added that he had not received any offer, putting himself perfectly in the game of the parts: when a negotiation is in progress, no one puts it in the streets. However, from a purely pecuniary point of view, Fiorentina knows how much more advantageous it would be to sell by 31 January the player who does not intend to renew the contract expiring on 30 June 2023. Precisely for this reason, his current valuation would be significantly higher than that of that of next June, without forgetting that, from 1 January of next year, if he were still in viola, he would still be free to agree with another team: at no cost for the buyer, zero collection for the viola.

It is understandable why these are decisive days in the Fiorentina-Vlahovic-Juve triangle, the latter more than ever in need of a striker that finally makes it more prolific. There is one of Ronaldo and the average of 33 goals per season that Cristiano guaranteed to the bianconeri during his three-year period in Turin was decidedly spectacular. But Vlahovic is traveling at a sidereal pace this season: between the league and the Coppa Italia, the Serbian international has scored 24 appearances and 20 goals. It is understandable why Juve want him and why Fiorentina, aware of his intentions, can sell him. Even now. But its weight in gold “.