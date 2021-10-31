Sports

HERE VIOLA – Record-breaking Vlahovic like Toni and Batistuta: here’s why

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee49 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

JUVE, TOLISSO CONCRETE OPPORTUNITY FOR JANUARY

Juve, Tolisso concrete opportunity for JanuaryJuventus concretely bet Corentin Tolisso, midfielder born in 1994 of the French national team, expiring his contract with Bayern Munich at the end of the season, for the winter transfer market session. As reported by “Calciomercato.com”, the …

JUVENTUS-ZENIT SPRING: ALBANIAN JORGJI HEADS

Juventus-Zenit Primavera: Albanian Jorgji directs The referee trio will be appointed to direct Juventus Primavera-Zenit, the Youth League match scheduled for Tuesday 2 November at 3 pm. Enea Jorgji will referee the match and will be assisted by Dojando Myftari and Xhulio Mani. The fourth official will be …

Advertisements

if (ok == 1) bannerok[zona].push(banner[zona][i]); }

bannerok[zona].sort(function() {return 0.5 - Math.random()}); } banner = bannerok; var banner_url="https://net-storage.tcccdn.com"; var banner_path="/storage/tuttojuve.com/banner/" function asyncLoad() { if (azione == 'read' && TCCCookieConsent) { var scripts = [ "https://connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1", ]; (function(array) { for (var i = 0, len = array.length; i < len; i++) { var elem = document.createElement('script'); elem.type="text/javascript"; elem.async = true; elem.src = array[i]; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(elem, s); } })(scripts); } setTCCCookieConsent(); } if (window.addEventListener) window.addEventListener("load", asyncLoad, false); else if (window.attachEvent) window.attachEvent("onload", asyncLoad); else window.onload = asyncLoad; function resizeStickyContainers() { var stickyFill = document.getElementsByClassName('sticky-fill'); for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i) stickyFill[i].style.height = null; for (i = 0; i < stickyFill.length; ++i) { var height = stickyFill[i].parentElement.offsetHeight-stickyFill[i].offsetTop; height = Math.max(height, stickyFill[i].offsetHeight); stickyFill[i].style.height = height+'px'; } } document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', resizeStickyContainers, false); // layout_headjs function utf8_decode(e){for(var n="",r=0;r

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee49 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

LIVE MN – Giroud landed in Milan: tomorrow the medical examinations

July 15, 2021

Oriali towards the farewell: soon the meeting with Marotta. Inter, all new management

July 15, 2021

Fiorentina-Spezia: the official formations

5 hours ago

“Mourinho is the perfect coach for Roma”

July 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button