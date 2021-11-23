Here we are, here is the Bimota KB4. Even in the richer Race Cafè version

The new Bimota KB4 has finally been presented and is in production. The company has unveiled the 2022 model, which in the lines follows the idea proposed by the concept shown at Eicma 2019, that is a “vintage inspired” motorcycle. There are two versions of the novelty: KB4 and KB4-RC, where the acronym stands for Race Cafè. The new KB4 is powered by a four-cylinder in-line engine capable of delivering 142 hp and 111 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is therefore the same that drives the Kawasakis and is kept at bay by the latest generation electronics. Under the chassis aspect we find a hybrid frame that combines aluminum elements with steel tubes, upside-down fork, single shock absorber and double arch aluminum swingarm. Braking is performed by radial-mounted Brembo monobloc calipers.

From the design point of view, the fairing inspired by the motorcycles of the 70s stands out, designed to guarantee the right aerodynamic protection. The front, with a large round headlight, incorporates carbon elements that embellish the only available livery, the white and red one. Detachment point for the saddle, in contrasting leather. The five-spoke wheels equipped with Pirelli SportEvo tires are also a good show. Curious is the air intake on the left side, which finds reason to be in bringing the air to a radiator installed in a rear position. The instrumentation is in color, thanks to a TFT screen.

“No one has a bike like the KB4 in the range”, said Pierluigi Marconi, general manager of Bimota. “Bimota is the union between fun, elegance, functionality and design. The KB4 2022 combines innovative style with the heritage of the brand ”.