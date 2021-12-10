Here we go again: everyone is shaking, mandatory RAI fee also for smartphones and other devices?

A proposal put forward by the government could force Italian citizens to pay the so-called RAI fee, extended not only to TV owners, but also extending the extension to those with smartphones, tablets and PCs. There has been a lot of talk about it recently, only that the legislative proposal is back in fashion.

It was Carlo Fuortes himself who pulled out a question apparently only dormant, on the occasion of a hearing of the Parliamentary commission for the general direction and supervision of radio and television services.

“The more we push on digital platforms – says the CEO of RAI – in an excerpt of his speech – the more the public will move to those means and theoretically it might not pay the license fee“. Words that make many Italian citizens tremble, who have always turned up their noses in front of the RAI canon.

RAI, between obligations and freedom: the crux of the matter

Beyond the occasion for making citizens pay new taxes, there is an underlying problem. The revolution of DTT, but more generally, the obligation to make any program accessible to users digitally forces state television to provide these services, for which no fee is currently imposed. The current Italian regulations provide for payment only by those who own a device capable of or adaptable to the reception of radio hearings (according to a law of 1938), effectively excluding all multimedia devices on which, however, Rai is required by contract to distribute the own content.

Dark omens, then. The intervention of the RAI CEO can be read as a pressure on the government: if what is now only a proposal became the norm, Italian citizens would have another expense on the big group. Maybe not for 2022, the technical times should not make any changes, but just when the era of DVB-T2 (the new generation digital terrestrial) officially begins, another blow could come to the already bled pockets of the unfortunate citizens.

Speaking of the Digital Terrestrial revolution. Since last November 15, Italy has been divided into four areas. After the forerunner Sardinia (Area A1) for which RAI will activate new frequencies for Muxes with the new year (scheduled for 3 to 10 January), it will touch (until 15 March) in Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy, except the province of Mantua, the province of Piacenza, the province of Trento, the province of Bolzano (Area 2), Veneto, the province of Mantua, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, except the province of Piacenza (Area 3), carry out the technical tests for the definitive switch to DVB-T2, expected by the end of 2022. At least until proven otherwise.